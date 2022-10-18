JioFiber launches Festival Bonanza offer: Free vouchers worth Rs 6,500, access to OTT apps and more

Reliance Jio has announced a new JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza offer and is giving users Rs 6,500 worth of benefits. The telecom giant is offering gift vouchers (worth up to Rs 6,500) to Reliance Digital, AJIO, and other services. The offer also includes a 4K JioFiber set top box for free as well as 100 percent "value back" scheme. The new festival offer is only available between October 18 and October 28. Here's everything you need to know.

JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offer 2022 announced

Customers who will book a new JioFiber connection and subscribe to Rs 599 or Rs 899 broadband plan with 6-month validity will be eligible for two additional benefits along with other plan benefits. These include 100 percent "value back" and 15 days extra validity. There is an offer on one more broadband plan. Keep reading to know more.

-The Rs 599 JioFiber broadband plan (6-month plan) will give you vouchers worth Rs 4,500 if you are a new buyer of the service. The vouchers are of 4 different brands, including a Rs 1,000 voucher of AJIO, a Rs 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital, a Rs 1,000 voucher of NetMeds, and a Rs 1,500 voucher of IXIGO. The plan also supports 15 days extra validity in addition to 6-month validity that is part of the plan. This is a 30Mbps broadband plan from Jio that includes access to 14+ OTT apps and 550+ on-demand channels.

-The Rs 899 JioFiber broadband plan (6-month plan) offers vouchers worth Rs 6,500. These include a Rs 2,000 voucher of AJIO, a Rs 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital, a Rs 500 voucher of NetMeds and a Rs 3,000 voucher of IXIGO. Additionally, all these customers will get 15 days of extra validity with this pack, in addition to 6-month validity that is part of the plan. Apart from these benefits, people will also get 100Mbps speed, 14+ OTT apps and 550+ on-demand channels.

-Those who will buy the Rs 899 (3-month pack) JioFiber broadband plan will get vouchers of four different brands. These include a Rs 1,000 voucher of AJIO, a Rs 500 voucher of Reliance Digital, a Rs 500 voucher of NetMeds, and Rs 1,500 voucher of IXIGO. It is important to note that the additional validity is not applicable on this plan. So, the new customers in this plan are getting vouchers of total Rs 3,500. The plan also comes with 100Mbps speed, and free access to 14+ OTT apps as well as more than 550 on-demand channels). The "value back" offer is only applicable on this plan.

Note: The customers who will buy any of the above plans will also be eligible to get a free 4K JioFiber set-top box worth Rs 6,000 at no additional cost. People will also be required to pay GST charges too, which are available on the above-mentioned plans.

JioFiber Diwali offer: Is the offer available for everyone?

Unfortunately, the latest JioFiber offer is only for new customers. So, those who don't have a broadband service at homes and planning to purchase JioFiber will be able to avail the above-mentioned offers.