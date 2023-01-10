JioFiber plans offering upto 1Gbps internet speed and bundle OTT subscriptions: Full list of plans

Want data, calling, and OTT benefits but confused about whether to opt for Jio prepaid or postpaid plans? Well, why not see beyond these plans and eye on JioFiber? With broadband fiber connection, the telecom operator offers fast internet speed while maintaining equilibrium for both download and upload. Additionally, users get calling and OTT benefits.

The JioFiber plans are also easy on the pocket as they eliminate the hassle of buying expensive multiple mobile plans for everyone. Just buy a fiber connection and enjoy unlimited internet and calling at home or even in the office. Additionally, as an extra bonus, the Jio Fiber connection is comparatively faster than mobile plans and will not give you FOMO for 5G if you are waiting for the fifth-generation connectivity to reach your city.

Reliance Jio offers unlimited internet, calling, and OTT benefits for surf and streaming on the internet. Let's take a detailed look at select JioFiber recharge plans that offer fast-speed internet and free subscription or OTT platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.



JioFiber Monthly Plan with OTT benefits

JioFiber Rs 999 plan: This broadband plan offers upto 150Mbps internet data speed with unlimited data usage. Additionally, users can enjoy free voice calling and free subscription to OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, Zee5 and 10 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Rs 1499 plan: Under this plan users get unlimited internet at 300 Mbps speed. The OTT bundle includes a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and 14 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Rs 2499 plan: With up to 500Mbps speed of internet users can enjoy unlimited data and a free subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and a free subscription to 14 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Rs 3999 plan: This plan offers unlimited 1Gbps enough for streamers, gaming enthusiasts or commercial use. With the broadband plan users also get free subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime and 15 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Rs 8499 plan: This broadband plan is the most expensive plan on the list. With monthly validity, JioFiber users will get 6600GB of data at 1Gbps speed for 30 days. Along with that, the free OTT bundle includes free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and 15 more OTT channels.

Meanwhile, Jio's rival Airtel also offers broadband plans with similar OTT benefits, Airtel broadband plans of Rs 999, Rs 1,498 and Rs 3,999 offer upto 1Gbps speed, free OTT subscription to Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more. In addition, users also get the benefits of Airtel's Xtream Premium.