JioPhone 5G may launch this year as India's cheapest 5G phone, its specifications leaked

The 5G revolution in India is likely to kick off this year and Reliance Jio is at the forefront. Not only is the telecom company extensively engaged in testing 5G at different locations in India, but it is also promising that it will provide the best ways to experience the unmatched 5G speeds. One of those things, probably the most important one, is the smartphone and Jio is reportedly readying a JioPhone 5G for launch later this year. The first 5G phone from Reliance Jio could also be the cheapest 5G phone in India.

A report from Android Central has claimed that Jio has finished planning the 5G coverage implementation, which it will be doing in phases, starting with 13 cities in the first phase. A major part of that plan is the release of the JioPhone 5G, which Reliance Jio could launch for the price of around Rs 10,000 - the cheapest by far. The most affordable 5G phone in India arrived last year for around Rs 13,000, but the price tag of Rs 10,000 will democratise 5G at a whole new level. Jio will be aiming to take on Realme and Redmi, which sell their cheapest 5G phones in the vicinity of Rs 13,000.

This low price also means low-end specifications, but the report said Jio is going for a little better hardware on the JioPhone 5G. For instance, the JioPhone 5G may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, which although is the cheapest 5G chipset from Qualcomm but powerful enough for users who go for budget and mid-range phones. The phone will reportedly support N3, N5, N28, N40, and N78 bands, which means it will support 5G networks across India.

The JioPhone 5G will come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot. The JioPhone 5G may come with a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution. Powering the phone may be Android 11, but Jio may preload the phone with its suite of apps. It may be the full-fledged version of Android, unlike Pragati OS, which is a forked version of Android Go co-developed by Google for the JioPhone Next.

Reliance Jio may equip its first 5G phone with a 13-megapixel main rear camera alongside a 2-megapixel auxiliary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. An 8-megapixel camera may go on the front. For juice, the JioPhone 5G may use a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB-C port. There may also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the JioPhone 5G.

Regarding the launch timeline of the JioPhone 5G, there is a lot of uncertainty right now. That is because 5G itself is months, if not years, away from its full-scale commercial rollout. Jio's 5G phone has reportedly entered the prototyping phase but its launch will depend on whether Jio is ready to begin the first wave implementation of 5G networks in India this year. The report said Reliance Jio may announce the 5G plans and the 5G phone at this year's annual shareholder meeting that is slated for June.