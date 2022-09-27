JioPhone 5G tipped to cost under Rs 12000, here is when it may launch in India

Reliance's most anticipated affordable 5G phone is yet to be announced, but ahead of that, the smartphone's pricing details have surfaced online. According to a report, the phone may cost under Rs 12,000, but the exact pricing remains unclear. If true, this would make Reliance Jio's 5G phone, rumoured to be called JioPhone 5G, one of the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphones in India. Previously, it was speculated that the device would cost under Rs 10,000 in the country.

The latest information comes from data analytics firm Counterpoint, but its report has been removed from the official site. The Economic Times, citing the original report, notes that the JioPhone 5G may cost between Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000. It adds, "At some point in 2024, Jio will also be compelled to launch an affordable 5G mmWave + sub-6GHz smartphone as the cost deltas between the two have narrowed significantly from the overall BoM (bill of materials) fitting perspective. The report does not highlight anything about the phone's specifications.

The JioPhone 5G was expected to debut at Reliance's AGM (Annual General Meeting) last month. However, the company announced plans for a 5G rollout and launched Jio Air Fiber 5G hotspot.

However, a report last month tipped the JioPhone 5G's key specifications. The phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality. The panel is said to support the industry-standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Apart from that, it might be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of extendable storage. Similar to the JioPhone Next, the JioPhone 5G may run on Android-based PragatiOS. The phone will likely come pre-bundled with Jio's own apps as well as Google's in-house apps like Gmail, Meet, and more. The Jio 5G Phone is said to offer a dual camera system consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is also said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Since Reliance is yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.