JioPhone Next available at discounted price but only for limited period

JioPhone Next was announced last year at the company's annual general meeting. In order to attract more consumers, Reliance Retail has announced a limited period deal that will allow consumers to get the JioPhone Next for as less as Rs 4,499. But, there's a catch and it is not that bad a deal.

As a part of the limited period offer, customers can exchange their old device and grab the JioPhone Next for as low as Rs 4499. With old devices, the company means any functional 4G or feature phone. If consumers do not have an old phone to exchange, they will be able to get the JioPhone Next for Rs 6499.

The company offers financial options as well. With these financial options, consumers will need to pay a total amount of Rs 2500 upfront, which includes processing fees. The remaining amount will need to be paid depending on the plan that they opt for. The offer was first reported by TelecomTalk.

JioPhone Next specifications

The JioPhone Next is the company's very first Android phone. It includes a 5.45-inch Multitouch HD+ display with screen resolution of 720×1440 pixels, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The phone includes a single 13-megapixel sensor on the back coupled with an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. It includes dual-SIM 4G support and a 3500mAh battery inside.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC coupled with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The JioPhone Next also lets consumers expand the storage by up to 512GB via a microSD card. On the software front, it runs on Pragati OS, which the company claims is developed keeping in mind the needs of Indian consumers.

