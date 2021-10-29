JioPhone Next finally on sale: specs, features, price, discounts and everything else you need to know

JioPhone Next, the much awaited entry-level smartphone from the house of Jio, is finally up for pre-bookings in India, and will be available in stores from Diwali, that is November 4. Details on the smartphone have already been shared by Jio and here is what you can look forward to from the upcoming smartphone that is set to revolutionise the budget price bracket.

For those unaware, JioPhone Next was first announced back in June by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani during the company's earnings call. At the time, the phone was said to be launched in India in September. After several delays in its debut, the device has finally been launched in the country.

JioPhone Next price and discounts

JioPhone Next has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6,499. The company has provided a range of finance options for the smartphone that will let buyers purchase the device for an upfront payment of just Rs 1,999 and pay the rest of the amount in EMIs. With this, the company is calling JioPhone Next the "most affordable smartphone anywhere in the world."

The EMI options will come bundled with Jio plans for the phone. There are a total of four plans to choose from, each of which will have 24 months and 18 months EMI options.

The first plan that offers 5GB data and 100 minutes of talktime per month will go for an EMI of Rs 300 for 24 months or Rs 350 for 24 months. A large plan will offer 1.5GB data everyday and unlimited voice calling for Rs 450 per month for 24 months or Rs 500 for 18 months.

Two more plans - XL and XXL plans, will offer 2GB data and 2.5GB data everyday respectively. The cost of the 24-month plan and the 18-month plan for these are Rs 500, Rs 550 and Rs 550, Rs 600 respectively.

JioPhone Next specifications

As for its specifications, as shared with India Today, the JioPhone Next will come with a 5.45-inch multi-touch display with HD+ (1440x720 pixels) resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with antifingerprint coating. The phone will be powered by a quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 chipset that is clocked up to 1.3 Ghz.

The phone will run Pragati OS, an optimized version of Android jointly made by Google and Jio for the JioPhone Next. Memory offerings on the JioPhone Next will include 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage which will be expandable up to 512GB using an external microSD. There will be a 3500mAH battery backing the phone, which will be charged through a micro USB port.

Other connectivity options will include dual SIM support, WiFi, Bluetooth v4.1, 3.5mm audio jack, and sensors like accelerometer, light sensor and proximity sensor. JioPhone Next will come with a 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

JioPhone Next features

As for its features, JioPhone Next comes with a Voice Assistant which will let users open an app or even tweak settings using voice commands. Notably, the Voice Assistant will work in multiple languages, mostly specific to India.

In addition, there is a Read Aloud feature that will let the phone read content on the screen. A Translate feature will help translate the screen content to the user's preferred language.

Reliance has also enabled several camera features on the JioPhone Next. The JioPhone Next will come with camera features like Portrait mode, Night mode, and AR filters built in the camera app. In addition, JioPhone Next will also offer access to Google Play Store.