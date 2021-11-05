JioPhone Next first sale in India today: Here is how you can buy the budget smartphone

Reliance's budget smartphone JioPhone Next is all set to go on its first sale today. The JioPhone Next is available across retail across stores in India. However, before heading to a store, you will have to first register for the phone via WhatsApp or the Jio website. Users will not be able to buy the phone without registering for it online. With JioPhone Next, Reliance aims to offer affordable smartphones with 4G connectivity to users across India.

Reliance had announced the JioPhone next during an Annual General Meeting, but the phone did not go on sale immediately due to chip shortages. However, budget buyers can finally rejoice as the smartphone has been priced at Rs 6499. Along with interesting pricing, Jio has also announced various payments option that would make it easier for users to buy the smartphone.

Here is how you can buy the JioPhone Next

— Go to the official Reliance Jio website

—Write your Full Name and Mobile Number

— Tap on "Agree to the Terms and Conditions"

— When you agree to the terms of conditions, an OTP is generated and sent to your mobile number.

Similarly, you can also register for the JioPhone Next via WhatsApp. Open the messaging app, send 'Hi' to "7018270182". Once you have registered, you will be asked to share your location and get a notification to head to a nearby store and buy the JioPhone Next.

Reliance has also listed the phone on the Jio website. You can get it delivered to your address for free. However, free delivery is only available for a limited period of time.

Jio is also offering various EMI plans that will save you from paying the entire amount all at once.

The JioPhone Next has been priced at Rs 6,499 in India without any financing options. However, Reliance will let users make the payment in instalments. You can pay Rs 6,499 at once and get the phone, but if you do not wish to pay the phone at once, you can pay Rs 1,999 upfront for the JioPhone Next and pay the rest amount as EMIs for 24 months as Rs 300 per month. If you want to reduce the time period a bit, you can pay Rs 350 per month for 18 months. Buyers will get 5GB+100min/month free with this payment option.

It is important for buyers to note that if you opt for the 24 monthly payment plan, you will end up paying Rs 7,200 in EMIs apart from the upfront Rs 1,999 price. Similarly, the 18-months EMI plan will need you to shell Rs 6,300 as EMIs apart from the upfront price, which bumps the overall price to over Rs 8,000. However, it's worth noting that while paying the monthly instalments, users will also get benefits like calling and data, so they don't have to pay for the recharges as the overall cost covers that until the monthly instalment period.