JioPhone Next goes on sale next month: Specifications, features, India price, and everything we know so far

The highly awaited JioPhone Next is slated to arrive on September 10. It was announced during the 44th Reliance AGM that took place a couple of months ago. This smartphone built in collaboration with Google will run Android 11 (Go Edition). While Jio hasn't detailed any specs of this smartphone, leaks have helped us gain plenty. A leaker on Twitter recently revealed the price and other key specifications of this smartphone.

According to the tweet, JioPhone Next could be priced at Rs 3,499. The tipster further details that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's entry-level Snapdragon 215.

Further, the JioPhone Next is said to be offered in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants and be paired with 16GB and 32GB storage. In addition, JioPhone Next may feature a 5.5-inch display and 2500mAh battery. Finally, the device is expected to get a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. While that was a brief description of the JioPhone Next, we have more details to share about this smartphone, so let's get started.

JioPhone Next specs and features

--Telecom giant Jio's upcoming affordable smartphone "JioPhone Next" is a few weeks away from launch. Ahead of the launch, tipster Yogesh has shared the price and key specifications of this device. As per him, the JioPhone Next will sport a 5.5 inch HD display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 215 chipset and paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is tipped to get a single 13-megapixel rear sensor, whereas an 8-megapixel shooter is on the front. A 2500mAh may power the JioPone Next. In addition to that, he says that JioPhone Next will be priced at Rs 3,499.

--The JioPhone Next has a simple design with thick top and bottom bezels. It gets a polycarbonate rear panel that houses a pill-shaped camera module and a LED flash. Besides this, it has a Jio logo and a speaker grille. The smartphone may also feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

Photo Credit- Mishaal Rahman, JioPhone Next boot screen

--A previous leak from XDA Developers also revealed multiple details about the JioPhone Next. As per him, the smartphone bears model number LS-5701-J and runs Android 11 (Go Edition). He also shared a screenshot of the phone's boot screen that says "JioPhone Next Created with Google".

--Apart from this, the leak suggested that the smartphone will feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,440 pixels. A quad-core Snapdragon 215 SoC clocked at 1.3GHz could power the device. Moving forward, the device is tipped to sport a 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B10 lens on the rear. Whereas on the front, it may get an 8-megapixel GC0834W front camera by GalaxyCore. These details are in line with the freshly leaked specs. So it's possible that the JioPhoe Next will ship with similar hardware.

--XDA Developers spotted a new version of the Google camera app installed with Snapchat integration. In addition, the "DuoGo" app was also found preinstalled on the JioPhone Next. Moreover, features like a digital voice assistant from Google, the Google Assistant, text-to-speech capabilities, language translation, a smart camera with AR filters and more are also coming to the Jio Phone next.

JioPhone Next release date

Reliance announced the JioPhone Next during the 44th Reliance AGM. The brand also revealed that it would be available for purchase starting September 10 on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

JioPhone Next India price

The pricing of JioPhone Next is currently unknown. However, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the smartphone would be the world's most affordable 4G smartphone. In addition to that, leaker Yogesh revealed that the smartphone could be priced at Rs 3,499. An earlier report also hinted towards a price around $50 (Rs 3,700 roughly). Going by the leaks, we expect the JioPhone Next to be priced under Rs 4,000.