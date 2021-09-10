JioPhone Next India launch delayed due to chip shortage, likely to be available around Diwali

JioPhone Next, the all-new ultra-affordable smartphone from Reliance, has been delayed. Earlier announced it to be available starting September 10 on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Reliance, in a statement, confirmed the delay and added that the JioPhone Next rollout would commence around Diwali festive season. This means that the JioPhone Next can be expected to go on sale around early November.

Built-in joint venture with Google, the JioPhone Next runs an optimised Android operating system with access to Google Play.

In a statement, Reliance says that they, along with Google, have made considerable progress towards launching the JioPhone Next. Both companies are currently testing the JioPhone Next with a limited set of users. The company also mentions that the additional time taken until JioPhone Next may help mitigate an industry-wide global semiconductor shortage.

JioPhone Next is one of the most advanced devices coming from the house of Reliance and is not a successor to the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Apart from running a custom version of Android, the JioPhone Next comes with features like Google Assistant, automatic read-aloud and language translation for on-screen text, and a camera with India-centric filters.

Launched during the Reliance AGM in June 2021, the JioPhone Next is touted as amongst the most affordable smartphones in India and globally.

"The companies remain committed to their vision of opening up new possibilities for millions of Indians, especially those who will experience the internet for the very first time," Reliance said in a statement.

The ultra-affordable 4G smartphone is likely to tap the consumers in India who are still stuck with 2G handsets. Some of the features that have been confirmed so far include Read Aloud and Translate Now, features that will work for on-screen text content. This will mean that the JioPhone Next can read aloud text that appears in messages, webpages and other on-screen text. Google has committed that the JioPhone Next will receive Android releases as a feature drop.

With a wide list of features, JioPhone Next is likely to disrupt the budget smartphone segment that hasn't seen many launches lately.

Based on reports so far, it is likely that the JioPhone Next may be priced under Rs 5,000 and come with some financial offers assisting customers who can buy the ultra-affordable smartphone at as low as Rs 500 upfront price and pay the rest of the amount in EMIs.