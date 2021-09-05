JioPhone Next launch on September 10: Specs, features, India price, finance options, and all that we know so far

Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch the JioPhone next on September 10, the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ultra-affordable smartphone was announced by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani at its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The JioPhone Next has been developed in collaboration with Google. Once launched, it is likely to be the most affordable smartphone in India or even globally. The phone will come with some customised unique features for Indian users. The smartphone is expected to have a real-time translation.

Specs & Features

From the pictures shared by Reliance during their AGM, it can be seen that the smartphone will have sizable bezels, both on top and bottom. The smartphone will feature a single-lens 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front selfie camera.

Various leaks suggest that the device will feature a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,440 pixels. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 215 SoC and paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. In addition, the JioPhone Next could ship with a 2500mAh battery. It will run on Android 11 Go Edition.

Price & Finance Options

According to various reports, there will be two JioPhone Next models. One will be the basic JioPhone Next, which will cost Rs 5,000 and the other one will be the JioPhone Next Advance, priced at Rs 7,000. The exact price of the JioPhone Next is not clear yet, however, the company has emphasised that the JioPhone Next will be the world's cheapest Android smartphone.

According to ET Now, Reliance Jio will be partnering with a slew of Indian banks and lending partners to be able to sell the JioPhone Next through different payment modes. Reliance is partnering with multiple banks that include the likes of State Bank of India, Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure, and DMI Finance. And these banks will play a crucial role in bringing down the initial price of the devices.

Customers who are looking to buy either of the smartphones will not need to have to pay the total amount in one go. They can pay just 10 percent of the total amount i.e. Rs 500 for the Basic model and Rs 700 for the Advance model and the remaining amount will need to be paid to the bank or the lending partner in installments over a period of time.