JioPhone Next launch tomorrow: Specs, features, India price, and all that we know so far

The highly awaited JioPhone Next is all set to arrive tomorrow, i.e. September 10. With this offering, Jio will make a debut in the smartphone segment. The brand is known for its affordable phones like Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2. And the upcoming JioPhone Next will follow suit and is claimed to be the most "affordable smartphone in the country". While the pricing of the device is not out yet, leaks hint towards a price under Rs 5,000.

The JioPhone Next is built in collaboration with Google and is said to run on Android 11 (Go Edition). It is aimed at consumers who are yet to experience 4G services due to the lack of budget devices. Jio believes that the upcoming device has a huge potential and plans to sell a whopping five crore units in the next six months.

The 4G smartphone was unveiled earlier in June during the 44th Reliance AGM. While the design was showcased, the specs were kept under wraps. Leaks suggest that the device may feature a 5.5-inch display. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 215 SoC and paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The smartphone may get a 13-megapixel rear and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. While that was a brief introduction of the JioPhone Next, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

JioPhone Next: Specs and features

--There's a lot of hype about the upcoming JioPhone Next, which is finally arriving tomorrow, i.e. September. This smartphone built in partnership with Google is touted to be the most affordable 4G smartphone in the country. It's also worth noting that this is the first smartphone offering from the brand.

--The JioPhone Next was showcased during the 44th Reliance AGM that took place in June 2021. Through which we know that the smartphone will come in an outdated design with thick top and bottom bezels. It will have a polycarbonate rear panel that houses a pill-shaped camera module and an LED flash. Also, JioPhone Next may get a 3.5mm audio jack.

JioPhone Next announced during 44th Realiance AGM

--While Jio didn't reveal the hardware specs of this device, leaks have helped us gain plenty. A Twitter leaker stated that JioPhone Next would sport a 5.5-inch HD display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 215 chipset and paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of onboard storage. The device may sport a single 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel shooter. In addition, the JioPhone Next could ship with a 2500mAh battery. He also mentions that JioPhone Next will be priced at Rs 3,499.

--Another report from XDA Developer pointed that JioPhone Next bears model number LS-5701-J and runs Android 11 (Go Edition). Besides this, a screenshot of the phone's boot screen was shared that said: "JioPhone Next Created with Google".

--The same report mentioned that JioPhone Next will feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,440 pixels. A quad-core Snapdragon 215 SoC clocked at 1.3GHz could power the device. In the camera department, it may get a 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B10 lens on the rear. Whereas on the front, it could feature an 8-megapixel GC0834W front camera by GalaxyCore. These details are in line with other leaks available. So, the upcoming smartphone may ship with similar hardware.

JioPhone Next front and rear panel

--As mentioned before, the smartphone will be running an optimised version of Android that's specifically built for the upcoming device. To add to that experience, JioPhone Next will come with the complete set of Jio and Google apps. This also includes Play Store, hence, users will now be able to download apps of their choice.

--Other than that, the upcoming smartphone will feature Google Assistant, text-to-speech capabilities and language translation features. Jio has also embedded Snapchat Lenses into its camera app that will enable augmented reality filters.

JioPhone Next launch date and India price

The launch of JioPhone Next will take place tomorrow on September 10. Jio claims that it will be the cheapest 4G smartphone in the country. A tipster mentioned that JioPhone Next would be priced at Rs 3,499. Other leakers also suggest the same, hinting towards a price under Rs 5,000. We have also heard about another JioPhone Next Advance variant that could sell around Rs 7,000. According to a report from ET Now, Jio has partnered with multiple banks to bring down the initial pricing of this device. The report mentions that users can avail of the JioPhone Next at a nominal amount of Rs 500 and pay the remaining amount in installments over a period of time.