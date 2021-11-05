JioPhone Next may not drive feature phone to smartphone migration, hints Airtel MD Gopal Vittal

Airtel managing director Gopal Vittal on Wednesday hinted that he was not sure if a newly-launched 4G smartphone JioPhone Next would attract feature phone users in mass numbers due to its pricing. Vittal did not name the JioPhone Next directly. Jio's Google-backed smartphone went on sale on Friday. The JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 6499, but users have the option to buy the device for Rs 1,999 and to pay the rest over the next 18 or 24 months in easy EMIs.



"I'm not too sure if the new 4G device (read: JioPhone Next) will drive feature phone users to upgrade in a major way as smartphone prices, including those of 4G devices priced up to Rs 12,000 have risen sharply due to high input costschipset costs, memory and screen prices have all gone up," Vittal said at Bharti Airtel's fiscal second-quarter earnings call Wednesday.

First reported by ET Telecom, Vittal also noted that Airtel's recent Rs 6000 cashback offer available on purchase on a wider range of 4G devices priced up to Rs 12,000 was seeing high interest across several circles like Rajasthan, UP, West Bengal, and AP suggests that there is high interest in Airtel's cashback offer.

Last month, Airtel announced a cashback of Rs 6000 offer for users who purchase smartphones up to Rs 12000. To avail of the Rs 6000 cashback benefit, an Airtel customer needs to recharge with an Airtel prepaid pack of Rs 249 or above continuously, as per pack validity for 36 months. The customer will receive the cashback in two parts - the first installment of Rs 2000 after 18 months or 1.5 years and the remaining Rs 4000 after 36 months or a three-year period. To know more about the program and the list of eligible handsets, users can visit Airtel's website.

Reliance's budget smartphone JioPhone Next is set to go on its first sale today. The JioPhone Next is available across retail across stores in India. Users are required to first register for the phone via WhatsApp or the Jio website. Users will not be able to buy the phone without registering for it online. With JioPhone Next, Reliance aims to offer affordable smartphones with 4G connectivity to users across India.