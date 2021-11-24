JioPhone Next on sale in India via Reliance Digital online store: Price, features

The JioPhone Next is now available for purchase via Reliance Digital's website. Earlier, customers had only one option to buy the entry-level smartphone. Interested buyers now do not need to register for the device and can simply place an order from the company's official website. The website lists both Blue and Black colour variants of the JioPhone Next.

JioPhone Next is the first Reliance smartphone. It is priced at Rs. 6,499. JioPhone Next is primarily targeted at rural customers. However, it seems that the smartphone is luring customers from other segments too. JioPhone Next received an extremely positive response from retailers and customers not only from rural areas but from urban areas as well. This has been revealed by Reliance Retail, which is handling overall sales of the device.

The JioPhone Next is equipped with a 5.45-inch touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It runs on a customised version of Android 11 (Go edition) called Pragati OS. The handset also comes with Google Assistant support for all your voice commands, as well as language translation and read-aloud features in 10 distinct languages including Hindi.

Under the hood, there is a 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor. It is backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Customers also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The JioPhone Next has been built with a partnership with Google. Along with interesting pricing, Jio has also announced various payment options that would make it easier for users to buy the smartphone.

Jio is also offering various EMI plans that will save you from paying the entire amount all at once. You can pay Rs 1999 and opt for the Always-on plan that can be bought for Rs 300 pm for 24 months, Rs 350 for 18 months. Then there is the Large Plan, which lets you pay Rs 450 per month for 24 months, Rs 500 per month for 18 months.

The large plan includes 1.5GB per day data, unlimited voice calling. The XL Plan can be bought by paying Rs. 500 pm for 24 months and Rs. 550 pm for 18 months. The plan includes 2GB per day data, unlimited voice calling. The XXL plan offers Rs 550 pm for 24 months, Rs 600 pm for 18 months and also includes 2.5GB per day data, unlimited voice calling.