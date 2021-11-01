JioPhone Next quick review: A basic entry-level smartphone with a surprising camera

The JioPhone Next is supposed to be the most affordable 4G smartphone in the world. Whether it is or not, remains debatable. Jio has come up with an 'éasy finance' plan which allows you to own this device at Rs 1,999 and then pay the rest of the amount through monthly EMIs. If you want to skip the latter, you can pay Rs 6,499 up front and own the handset. The first thought - it's not as disruptive as the first JioPhone which was priced at Rs 1,500 (refundable in exchange for the device).

Yet, there are a few reasons to be excited about the JioPhone Next. One of which is Reliance's partnership with Google for a custom PragatiOS based on Android 11 Go. This is clearly a phone for those still using a feature phone and seeking a big screen experience. But, should entry-level customers also consider the JioPhone Next?

I spent a couple of hours with the device and here is what I think.

JioPhone Next quick review: Inside the Box

Reliance has kept things pretty simple here. You get the JioPhone Next, a 5W charging adapter and a microUSB charging cable inside the box, along with the warranty card and user guide. There is no protective case or pair of earphones inside the box. Yes, the battery also comes separately and has to be fitted manually.

JioPhone Next quick review: Design and Build

In a simple one line - the JioPhone Next is built like a feature phone with a large screen. It reminds you of the first-generation smartphones that were light, raw and durable (only from the back). The rear panel is made of plastic and is fingerprint resistant. It has a matter coating, Jio logo and speaker grille at the bottom. The blue colour looks nice.

The phone is extremely lightweight and easy to hold. There is a touch of nostalgia too. You can open the rear panel and remove the battery. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which supports up to 512GB of storage expansion.

JioPhone Next quick review: Performance and Experience

JioPhone Next features a 5.4-inch HD+ display on the front with thick bezels all around. The display is big for daily usage and streaming content. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Anyone coming from a feature phone would appreciate the size and quality of the phone. The visuals look fine on the screen. It should have been brighter though. The current brightness levels make the phone difficult to use outdoors.

You get a 13-megapixel camera at the back and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. Honestly, the camera performance surprised me. I wasn't expecting the JioPhone Next to deliver the kind of images it did. Yes, beat me for underestimating the impact of Google partnership. The images taken in sunlight with both rear and front camera look good. The portrait images also come out sharp, even though edge detection is off. The images may lack sharpness in lowlight but overall, the JioPhone Next does well for the price.

You also get the translate option within the camera app along with a few Snapchat lenses.

It's the performance that will leave you asking for more. The combination of Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor and 2GB of RAM isn't just enough for a seamless experience. The UI is laggy even in normal usage. Multitasking is clearly not JioPhone Next's forte and it's definitely not a device made for gaming. The smartphone runs on Pragati OS based on Android 11 GO. It provides you a near stock Android experience. There are very few pre-installed apps - mostly from Google and Jio.

It's good to see Jio pack a 3500 mAh battery into the JioPhone Next. This is coupled with a 5W charger inside the box. The phone comes with a microUSB port, which is fine for the price. It's too soon to comment on the battery back and I will only be able to talk about it in detail in our full review.

JioPhone Next quick review: First impressions

JioPhone Next is not the most affordable 4G smartphone in the world. PERIOD. I would not recommend you to spend Rs 6,499 on this device straight up. However, there are a lot of people who want a smartphone experience but can only spend a small amount at once. For them, the JioPhone next can be a great option at Rs 1,999 with the chance to pay the rest over the next 18 or 24 months in easy EMIs. It has a good build, is comfortable to use and the camera definitely surprises.

Stay tuned for India Today Tech's full review of the JioPhone Next.