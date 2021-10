News TECHNOLOGY JioPhone Next to be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999, goes on sale from Diwali Feedback

Reliance says that consumers will have to pay an entry price of Rs 1,999 and the rest paid via easy EMI over 18 or 24 months.