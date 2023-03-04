Job cuts at Airbnb: 30 per cent recruiting staff laid off despite growth in revenue

Popular hospitality group Airbnb has cut jobs yet again. As per reports, Airbnb has laid off 30 per cent of its recruiting staff. The report comes at a time when Airbnb had registered a growth in revenue in 2022. The net income of the company now stands at 1.9 million dollars. Currently, Airbnb has about 6800 employees and the recent lay off has affected less than 0.4 per cent of the company's total workforce.

Back in February, Airbnb revealed that it plans to expand its headcount in 2023. However, now Bloomberg has reported that Airbnb is reducing the headcount and it has started by firing around 30 per cent of its recruiting staff."We've become a leaner and more focused company over the last three years. The company expects to grow its headcount this year," an Airbnb spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Airbnb had a bad run during the pandemic. The hospitality app was forced to reduce its workforce because there was a major revenue drop due to a coronavirus-induced pandemic. Airbnb parted ways with close to 1900 employees, which was around 25 per cent of the company's headcount.

The company CEO had said that Airbnb was going through harrowing times. "We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill. Airbnb's business has been hit hard, with revenue this year forecasted to be less than half of what we earned in 2019. In response, we raised $2 billion in capital and dramatically cut costs that touched nearly every corner of Airbnb."

In February, Airbnb said it made more money than ever before, with a revenue of $8.4 billion. That's a 40 per cent increase from the previous year, which is 2021. If you exclude the impact of foreign exchange rates, the revenue growth was even higher at 46%.This was the first time Airbnb had a profitable full year on a GAAP basis (GAAP is a standard for financial reporting in the US).Airbnb's adjusted EBITDA (a measure of profitability) was $2.9 billion, and their free cash flow (the amount of cash they generated after accounting for expenses) was $3.4 billion. Both of these figures grew by 49 per cent compared to the previous year. This indicates that Airbnb was able to operate more efficiently and generate more cash than before,the company explained in ab



