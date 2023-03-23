Job site Indeed lays off 2000 employee, cuts workforce by 15 per cent

Job site Indeed, which helps a thousand users in finding jobs, is now laying off its employees. Indeed has announced that it will lay off 2,200 employees, which represents 15 percent of its workforce. The company CEO Chris Hyams shared the news in a blog post, saying that the job cuts were made with great care and that they come from nearly every team, function, level, and region at Indeed and Indeed Flex.

"We anticipate we will be letting approximately 2,200 people go. This is roughly 15% of our team. The cuts come from nearly every team, function, level and region at Indeed and Indeed Flex. The specific decisions on who and where to cut were extremely difficult, but they were made with great care. We focused on preparing the organization for the future, aligning with our strategy and priorities, and reducing duplication of effort and inefficiency. We worked closely with the HR, Legal, and DEIB+ teams to ensure objectivity and equity in these decisions. The final selections have had no measurably disproportionate impact on women and under-represented genders or the under-represented minority population in the U," Hyams said in a blog post

Apart from announcing layoffs, Hyams also revealed that he will take a 25 per cent cut in base pay, and more than 75 per cent of his total compensation will be directly attached to Indeed's revenue growth.

In the blog, Hyams mentioned that the impacted employees will receive 16 weeks of base salary or two weeks for every year of service, whichever is greater. They will also receive a cash payout equivalent to their RSUs scheduled to vest on May 1.

Hyams revealed that the job cuts in the US hampered the growth of company. The job cuts were made due to the decline in job openings in the US, which were down 3.5 per cent year over year, while sponsored job volumes were down 33 per cent. The company anticipates that job openings will likely decrease to pre-pandemic levels of about 7.5 million, or even lower, over the next two to three years.

The CEO expressed his concern about the emotional and financial impact of losing a job, stating that "every single day I think about how important a job is in a person's life." He also said that the company will share information directly with everyone impacted and that everyone outside of the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Japan will receive an email informing them of their status.