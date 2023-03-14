Job site Indeed releases list of most sought after job roles for 2023 in India: check out the list

Indeed, India's leading job website, has released the list of the best job roles for 2023 in India. Surprisingly, technology jobs have topped the list. This comes as a surprise because the tech roles were impacted a lot in the layoffs conducted by various tech companies in 2022. Despite the layoffs,tech roles account for 15 of the top 20 titles in India. One of the primary reasons behind the resurgence of tech jobs could be that it has a larger volume of jobs compared to any other job role, and every sector has a requirement for tech roles.

Indeed, it has compiled its list based on availability (share of job postings), salary, opportunity growth (% change YoY), and the number of postings offering remote or hybrid working arrangements based on data from its platform. The high demand for technical skills both inside and outside of the technology sector is good news for tech employees and a clear indication of where opportunities exist for individuals beginning or changing careers.

Talking about the same, Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India said, "Overall, the year will continue to see tech roles hired the most. India is seeing steady and stable growth, and the short-term impact of recession and layoffs is not likely to impact the future of tech roles in India. With increasing investment in IT and adoption of new age emerging technologies, job roles in these areas will also see a rise this year."

The Indeed list reveals that developers have emerged in India as the most sought after role, especially those that can design, develop, and maintain the front-end and back-end of a web application, making up five of the top 10 job roles.



Additionally, the report states that technology jobs offer a lot of workplace flexibility as well as competitive salaries, both of which are qualities thatattarcts a job seeker.

However, tech roles are not only sought after in India but globally too. In Indeed's Global Best Jobs of 2023 list, tech jobs occupy the top three spots - full stack developer, data engineer, and cloud engineer. This is an improvement from last year, where only one tech job made it to the top ten.