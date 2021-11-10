Jony Ive remembers Steve Jobs, talks about continued work with Apple

Jony Ive, the ace product designer, known for his work with Apple, has confirmed that his new firm also works with the Cupertino tech giant. In addition, Ive has shared his views on topics including Steve Jobs, wearables and his designing firm LoveFrom.

For those unaware, Ive served as the Chief Design Officer at Apple Inc for a long time, gaining global popularity for his designs of iPod, iPhone, iPad, MacBook and more such Apple products. It was recently revealed that Ive even had a contribution in the design of the iMac 2021. By the time it launched, though, Ive had quit the company to start his own venture that soon came to be called LoveFrom.

Ive now shared that his relationship with Apple has not ended just yet. Ive confirmed that his new design agency still works with Apple in an interview with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Ive did not elaborate on this partnership, though. So, it is not clear if the company is working on products that are yet to come or has already had an involvement in the recent products by Apple.

Regardless, the statement proves that Ive has maintained his connection with Apple even after leaving the company in 2019. This does not really come as a surprise, though, as Ive had spent a good three decades at the tech company before parting ways with it, and many had expected beforehand that a partnership on some project is very likely between Apple and Ive's new firm LoveFrom.

Of course, Apple is not the only company that LoveFrom works with. The list of other clients for the firm includes Airbnb, Amazon Collective, Moncler, Ferrari and more.

In addition to this confirmation, Ive also shared his views on the future of wearables. He mentioned that he expects to see wearables in the near future which will be directly embedded in the skin. He highlighted that such a technology would establish a more intimate bond between humans and gadgets than ever before.

Ive also recalled his time with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, mentioning how he loved to learn from things rather than being right all the time. He also shared that he and Jobs often used to just walk together and think of new ideas alongside one another in silence.