Kanye West says Elon Musk is half Chinese and a clone, Musk says he wants to punch Ye in his face

Elon Musk and Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye, were supposed to be buddies. They still probably are. But definitely not in the public. Posting on Instagram, Kanye has said that Elon Musk is a cloned human being, and half Chinese because his genetic material comes from a "genius Chinese" and a South African model. Essentially, what Kanye -- and it sure sounds utter nonsense -- is saying is that Musk is result of biological engineering and that his father was Chinese and mother a South African.

The outburst from Kanye comes days after Musk banned -- or rather, re-banned -- the rapper on Twitter after he posted anti-semitic images, as well as a rather unflattering photo of a "fat and ghastly white" image of the new Twitter boss.

On Monday morning, Kanye posted on his Instagram saying that Musk was "Half Chinese." In a post he wrote, "AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO THINKS ELON COULD BE HALF CHINESE? HAVE YOU EVER SEEN HIS PICS AS A CHILD? TAKE A CHINESE GENIUS AND MATE THEM WITH A SOUTH AFRICAN SUPER MODEL AND WE HAVE AN ELON... I SAY AN ELON BECAUSE THEY PROBABLY MADE 10 TO 30 ELON'S AND HE'S THE FIRST GENETIC HYBRID THAT STUCK."

Elon Musk, since his public spat with Kanye started last week, has taken the barbs from the rapper on his chin. When Kanye posted Elon Musk's half-naked photo, Musk said that such photographs could be triggers for some motivation to get back in shape and reduce weight. Now, when Kanye had called him a biology experiment and half Chinese, the new Twitter boss called the comments a compliment. Replying to a tweet, Musk said: "I take that as a compliment."

Musk wants to punch Kanye in face

However, this doesn't mean that Musk is not feeling something else for Kanye. The new Twitter boss also wants to punch Kanye in his face, although he wants to do so not because of all the nonsense that Kanye is talking about him. Instead, the reason why Musk is angry at the rapper is because of how Kanye used Twitter immediately after he was un-banned a few weeks ago.

After Kanye was banned on Twitter, or rather re-banned, after he posted a photo of Nazi Swastika, Musk was hosting a Twitter Spaces. During that, he was asked about his immediate reaction to the moment when Kanye posted his photo as well as during the time when Kanye was giving an interview to Alex Jones, a far-right personality in the US, and was talking about Hitler in glowing terms.

"I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence. That's not cool," Musk said during the Spaces.

The story of a public spat between Musk and Kanye is interesting for several reasons. One, the two are supposed to be buddies, probably because they share similar political leanings. However, in the wake of Twitter's acquisition even as Musk has tried to take centrist positions on political and social issues, Kanye has increasingly sounded like someone who is deep into the far-right world of select Americans. In the last month alone, Kanye has praised Hitler and has increasingly made social media posts that may look unhinged to many.

Interestingly, with his emphasis on his brand of "free speech", Musk recently unbanned Kanye on Twitter. "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend," Musk wrote in October. However, in just a few weeks, Kanye's social media posts made it clear why he was banned by the previous management. Last week, Kanye was re-banned on Twitter, likely after a direct order from Elon Musk.