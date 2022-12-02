Kanye West vs Elon Musk drama unfolds after Ye posts Swastika photo and punished by Twitter

Twitter has suspended American rapper Ye (also known as Kanye West)'s account after he tweeted an image of Swastika intertwined with a Star of David as a campaign logo. The Star of David is a generally recognised symbol of both Jewish identity and Judaism, while Swastika, which is an ancient symbol, is affiliated with Hitler's Nazi party by many. The image was deleted by Ye, hours before Twitter removed his account. It is not the first time the rapper's account got suspended for posting anti-sematic content. Ye's "Lovespeech" logo of Swastika was not only criticised by Twitter users but also its new owner, Elon Musk, who appeared to have commented on the image, "This is not (fine)."

Musk, in a separate tweet, confirmed that Twitter suspended Kanye's account "for incitement to violence". The Tesla CEO said this while replying to Ye's "last tweet", which is a viral image of him and the CEO of the entertainment and media agency Endeavor, Ari Emanuel, on a yacht.

To the photo, Musk replied, "This is fine." Speaking on Ye's Twitter account situation, he said, "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight." Meanwhile, Kanye has leaked an alleged chat with Musk on Twitter alternative, Truth Social. The screenshot of the alleged chat shows Musk telling the rapper that he has "gone too far", adding "this is not love."

Earlier in October, Twitter and Meta's Instagram restricted the account of Ye for his post against the Jewish community. The initial comments also resulted in many brands, such as Adidas, ending partnerships with him. Before his recent anti-sematic post on Twitter, Ye appeared in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Clips of the interview are circulating on Twitter, and Ye, with his face totally covered with a black mask, said, "The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world... I see good things about Hitler, also."