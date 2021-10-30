Karbonn launches Made in India Smart LED TVs in India, price starts at Rs 7990

Smartphone company Karbonn is all set to venture into the TV market in India. The company known for making budget and feature phones will now manufacture Smart LED TVs in India at affordable rates. The company has announced aggressive plans to democratise the promising Smart TV segment with the launch of its new 'Made in India', 'Made for India' range of Smart TVs, and LED TVs. The company has partnered with Reliance digital for the sale of their new range of Smart TVs.

Talking about the Smart TVs, Pardeep Jain, MD Karbonn said, "With the rise of Digital India, the Bharat consumers of the New Informed World are more educated, well-informed, and value-oriented with greater respect for Made in India products. With the launch of our new range of Smart LED TVs and LED TVs, we intend to deliver 'value for money and the latest innovations to the rising population of Smart TV consumers of the New Bharat. Being one of the torch-bearers of the smartphone revolution in India, Karbonn has democratized features as well as smartphones and now we are set to rewrite the future of Smart TVs for masses."

Interestingly, the Karbonn has launched TVs in different sizes and TVs are believed to be value for money. The Smart LED TV range consists of three models- KJW39SKHD, KJW32SKHD (Bezel-less Design) & KJWY32SKHD, and the LED TV range has KJW24NSHD & KJW32NSHD models to amplify the entertainment experience of consumers. Smart TVs offer a bezel-less design with a powerful sound system. Karbonn has not revealed the individual pricing of the TVs but revealed that the TVs start at Rs 7990.

"The Smart LED TV range offers incredible audio with a flowing sound, a wide viewing angle for a theatre-like experience, a beautiful HD display for a unique visual experience, and much more. With a pre-installed Movie box, users can enjoy tons of movies for unlimited entertainment. Offering seamless connectivity, the Smart TV can swiftly be connected with multiple devices. The HD-ready display of the KJW24NSHD & KJW32NSHD LED TV range makes visuals lifelike and its unique and remarkable design is capable of creating a significant impression on living spaces," the company said in a statement.