Karnataka HC allows CCI to continue proceedings against Intel

The petition challenging the competition watchdog's investigation into the India-specific warranty policy of Intel was pending since 2019.

(Photo: Reuters)

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday allowed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to continue its proceedings against Intel Technology India Pvt Limited's India-specific warranty policy. The HC also imposed a cost of Rs ten lakh on the company for "delaying tactics".

The petition challenging the competition watchdog's investigation into the India-specific warranty policy of Intel was pending since 2019. Earlier this year, a Supreme Court direction to dispose of the matter expeditiously and a timeframe set for it expired.

Matrix Info systems, a New Delhi-based company, had filed a case before the CCI against Intel following which the CCI ordered an investigation whether the India-specific warranty policy of Intel was leading to denial of business to other importers of Intel's Boxed Microprocessors into India. Intel had challenged this investigation before the HC. Justice Krishna S Dixit disposed of the case. Intel had challenged this investigation before the HC.

