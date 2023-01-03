Kerala couple duped by a Facebook friend, loses 20 lakh from their bank account

Being on social media always makes you vulnerable to fake people or imposters. You can never figure out the real intentions of the person behind the screen. So, as a safe practice, it is always advised not to share personal details online or trust any stranger. A small negligence can make you a victim of cyber crimes like identity theft or financial loss. For instance, a couple from Kerala been recently been duped for Rs 20 lakh by their Facebook friend.

In a recently reported case, an NRI man and his wife were cheated for Rs 20 lakh by a stranger they had befriended on Facebook. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the husband who lives abroad befriended a stranger on Facebook and later got connected with him on WhatsApp. During their conversations, the accused claimed that he too lives abroad and promised the couple to visit them whenever he comes to India. He further gained trust and became their good friend.

However, at the start of December 2022, the online friend contacted the couple and informed them that he had arrived in India. He further asked them for some financial assistance, claiming that his baggage had been seized by customs at the international arrival. "He told them that while arriving at New Delhi airport he was intercepted by Customs and that the baggage they seized contained a demand draft for Rs 3 crore. He sought help to get the DD released from customs. He promised to reimburse the entire amount once it was released," reads the statement of the police officer cited in the news report.

Since the couple trusted the accused as a good friend, the NRI husband agreed to help him and arranged the required money from his friend and relatives. The victim made payments across 11 banks and a UPI transaction and sent around Rs 20.05 lakh to the accused between December 7 and 14. However, after receiving the money transfers, the mobile number of the accused went unreachable and that's when the couple realized they had fallen for cyber fraud.

The wife of NRI later filed a complaint of cyber fraud at Ernakulam rural cyber police and the case is under investigation. The police are further tracking all the accounts from which the money was sent and are trying to freeze the accounts.

Significantly, it was a loose end for couples who ignored red flags and blindly trusted some they met on social media. We have seen cases where even a close friend or family member steals money or commits financial fraud. And in this case, the couple trusted someone they just met online and not in person and, in addition, agreed to send such a large sum of money.