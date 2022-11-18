Key engineers resign and Twitter now at real risk of suffering outage, Elon Musk jokes about losing a fortune

It seems that Twitter will soon lose its shine. A lot of employees are resigning because of the new rules set by the company's boss. Elon Musk recently sent an email to employees, saying that they will have to comply with his "extremely hardcore" work demands if they want to continue working at Twitter. Musk has simply said that if they are not okay with his rules, then they can leave the company.

The employees were given 24 hours to accept the order. But, it seems that the latest move of Elon Musk backfired because a lot of employees are resigning. Several reports are claiming that hundreds of employees have taken this decision.

Some of them also include the ones who are engineers, according to reports. These employees help quickly speed up the rate at a time when the social media platform is not working properly or is unstable. This suggests that Twitter is now at risk of suffering from an outage and the important people, who are leaving the company, won't be there to fix the issue.

Ever since Musk bought Twitter the concerns about the company's infrastructure started rising. After buying the social media company, he announced that he bought Twitter to better serve humanity and make the platform a better place for many people. But, it doesn't seem to be doing anything that he promised.

Elon Musk fired around 3,500 employees, the entire board of directors, and some of the top key executives to lead the company all by himself. Later, more engineers were fired to save costs. Musk was previously making sure that he was firing only the ones who are not important and wouldn't require as much to run the platform. But, this doesn't seem to be the case anymore after his latest "extremely hardcore" work demand.

There are reports claiming that Musk reportedly has plans to cut extra server capacity, which could make Twitter vulnerable to usage spikes. This is something Musk has already been claiming that Twitter usage has been all-time high since he bought the platform. The company is also reportedly getting less ad revenue and more reduction in headcounts would mean that Twitter will be in big trouble in the coming weeks or months.

Elon Musk also joked about how people can make a small fortune - by just buying a large social media company. This suggests that Twitter is not generating enough money, which is something that he has said before too. To which, Michael Guimarin said that he could help him with keeping up the site. "Elon, there's a bunch of us in SV who will come up tonight and help on the infra side to keep the site up. If you need help, just ask," he tweeted. Elon responded, "Thanks," to Guimarin's tweet.