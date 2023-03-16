Khan Academy launches AI tutor using GPT-4, are teaching jobs at risk now?

Khan Academy, which is a non-profit organization for offering free world-class education to anyone, has launched an AI tutor. It is powered by GPT-4, which is the latest version of OpenAI's language model. With the help of this, the company has managed to develop a virtual AI tutor and classroom assistant called Khanmigo.

The Academy is pretty popular and helps students at all ages learn math, science, and the humanities. It offers thousands of lessons on these subjects. However, each student has different queries and ideas about topics, and their needs also vary. This requires more time and resources to address everything and so, Khan Academy developed this AI-powered virtual tutor to offer students a better experience.

The organization claims that its AI tutor can offer "guides, frees up (their) educators' most limited resource—time." It has mentioned on Twitter that teachers will be able to access "AI-guided lessons and insightful student feedback." It "provides interactive experiences and real-time feedback to help learners hone their computer science skills. Khanmigo gives prompts and suggestions to move students forward as they write, debate, and collaborate in new ways," it said.

The organization is also working on a way for teachers to quickly create instructional materials for lessons if and when is required. Khan Academy could use GPT-4 to make this a reality. It will reportedly develop a few more tutor-like abilities into their platform in the next couple of years.

In case you are wondering, GPT-4 is a much bigger and improved version of conversational AI, ChatGPT. OpenAI claims that the latest tool can deliver "human-level performance" and it is even capable of solving difficult issues with better accuracy because of deepened knowledge and advanced abilities.

Are teaching jobs at risk now?

Well, Artificial Intelligence-powered bots are surely turning out to be great tools for solving issues, passing exams, finding answers to queries, writing essays and other work. But, it can't replace humans because the tool is being used by people to accomplish their work easily and get a helping hand. For instance, Khan Academy has launched a new AI tutor to help teachers give students better lessons as well as examples in a more simplified way. The tool, which will act as an assistant, will help address the needs of each student. So, no, AI is not putting teaching jobs at risk.