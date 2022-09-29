Kindle Scribe, Echo Dot, Halo Rise and more launched at Amazon 2022 hardware event

Amazon has launched a slew of devices at its hardware event last night. Its new products include Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise sleep-tracking clock, Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation), Echo Studio, Echo Auto (2nd generation), Eero PoE 6 Wi-Fi Router, and devices under the Ring and Blink portfolio. Separately, the company also announced Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd generation) in India for nearly Rs 14,000 along with a Voice Remote Pro for Rs 2,499.

Kindle Scribe

Starting with the new-gen Kindle, the Kindle Scribe, as the name suggests, lets users read e-books and jot down notes with a dedicated stylus. The e-reader comes with a 10.2-inch screen and users can get two versions of stylus - the premium model includes a dedicated eraser button.

Amazon says the stylus features an EMR tech to offer a smooth scribing experience. The Kindle Scribe with stylus costs $340 (roughly Rs 28,000).

Amazon Halo Rise

Another highlight of the event was the Halo Rise - a new-gen sleep tracker. It is an alternative Hala Band fitness tracker that Amazon launched recently. The Halo Rise is essentially an alarm clock laden with sensors to track your movement. It can track your partner's sleep simultaneously and it supports other Alexa routines. The priced at $140 (roughly Rs 11,400).

Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen)

Amazon speakers are one of the most popular smart speakers in the market. The new-gen Echo Dot looks like the last model with a sphere design. There's not much of a difference in terms sound output but the 'dots' can now show more information. The Echoes can also function as mesh Wi-Fi extenders for the Eero mesh system. The latter will also be a software update to last-generation Echo models.

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen) carries a price tag of $80 (roughly Rs 6,500).

Echo Studio

The giant Amazon Echo Studio is now available in a new White colour variant. There's not much in terms of hardware, though the Echo Studio will get a software update to bring spatial audio on the speaker. The technology, which is available on some high-end speakers and TWS earbuds, delivers a 3D sound effect. The spatial audio support will be added via a software update.

Other key launches

Amazon has also launched Echo Auto (2nd-Gen) for $55, which is roughly Rs 4,500). It promises better Alexa hands-free capabilities such as messaging, music control, and more. Then there's a new Fire TV Cube that also launched in India. It costs Rs 14,000 and promises 4K resolution as well as speaker capabilities.