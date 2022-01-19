Kodak launches Magsafe wireless iPhone chargers for car and home in India

Kodak, the renowned US based photography company is collaborating with an Indian company, Georgian Enterprises to launch wireless chargers for the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series in India. The two wireless chargers the Kodak car WCM101C has a launch price of Rs 2,499.

Clara Fort, Vice President of Global Brand Licensing for Kodak said, "We are excited to announce this licensing agreement with Georgian Enterprises to further expand Kodak's consumer electronics presence in the Indian market."

The Magsafe wireless chargers will be available for purchase via Amazon and the charger is said to be available on Flipkart soon. The Kodak wireless chargers come with an easy-to-detach vent hook and grip-locking ring, the wireless vehicle mount fits into any standard Car AC vent. The square flat body has strong neodymium magnets around the sides to keep your iPhone securely in place.

The Kodak Wireless Magnetic Car Charger is equipped with an intelligent charging chip and offers a maximum output of 15W. It is certified with high protection characteristics such as over voltage, overcurrent, overheating and overcharging.

The body of the charger also sports a 360-degree rotating ball mount that allows you to position your iPhone in any orientation, horizontal or vertical. This helps create a suitable and optimal viewing angle with the best display position when using your phone for navigation.

The Kodak Magnetic Wireless Charger for home or office WCM201 also offers a high-speed 15W desk chargercum-stand. It comes with the similar neodymium magnets for a secure hold as the one in the car charger, however, it has a compact kickstand allowing users to position the phone in upright position.

Both Kodak Magnetic Wireless Chargers for car and home are compatible with Apple's iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone. iPhone 13 Mini, 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini.

All you need is a compatible USB car or wall charger featuring up to 20 watts of power for maximum charging speed. The chargers bundle along a USB cable and include a 1-year standard warranty period.