Kohler’s new smart toilet costing Rs 9 Lakh comes with speakers, mood lighting and Alexa support

Most people carry their phones to the toilet and end up spending a lot of time scrolling through social media feeds. It is also a safe place, especially if you need to avoid a situation or a person. Do you ever wish your toilet had speakers and magical lights to entertain you? If so, Kohler's Numi 2.0 smart toilet has everything you wouldn't expect a toilet to have. It has speakers, Alexa, a heated seat with hands-free opening and closing, and an intuitive remote that can be paired with the KOHLER Konnect app, as well as tons of LED lights. This makes the toilet much more useful. While India may not be familiar with smart toilets yet, they are common in the West.

Kohler first showcased the Numi 2.0 smart toilet at CES 2019, and it is now available for purchase. The smart toilet was launched at a price of $11,500, which is approximately Rs 9,25,000 in Indian currency. That's a lot of money for a toilet, but the Numi 2.0 has its perks. It has built-in Alexa and a range of LED lights. You probably won't need a nightlight if you use the toilet in the evening, as the LED lights attached to the toilet are bright enough to guide you. You can pair your phone with a speaker attached to the toilet and listen to music while you do your business.

The toilet addresses some common issues people face during extreme weather conditions. For example, it has a heated seat that will warm the seat if the weather is too cold. It also has an auto-deodorizing mode that replaces odors with fragrance. The Kohler Numi 2.0 also has a height-adjustment feature, which is useful for people with health issues. This feature allows you to adjust the chair-height seating, making it easier for most adults to sit down and stand up. In addition, there is an auto-dryer.

All of these features can be controlled by a handheld remote that can be paired with the Kohler Konnect app. It is unclear how the built-in Alexa support makes the toilet smarter, but it seems to mostly help with controlling the smart lights.

All the fancy features come with an expensive price tag. The Kohler Numi 2.0 is available for purchase at $11,500. As per the Verge, the toilet is available to the distributors. It will be available for the rest of the people in the US in the coming days. Kohler is yet to introduce smart toilets in India, so there is no information on when the Numi 2.0 will be launched in the country.