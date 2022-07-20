Koo signs MoU with Telangana govt, to open development centre in Hyderabad

Koo on Wednesday said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to open a development center in Hyderabad. As part of this MoU, the Government of Telangana will work jointly with Koo on the use of Telugu to increase reach among non-English speakers in the state.



KT Rama Rao, Minister for ITE&C, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, and Industries & Commerce, Telangana said, “We strongly believe that social media is an important mechanism for advancing government effectiveness. By collaborating with Koo, we are hopeful that our efforts to connect and engage with citizens for disseminating information and services of Telangana Government will be augmented further.”



The collaboration is also work towards promoting the legacy and heritage of Telugu as a language, in addition to the culture of Telangana, the social media company added. The development centre will tap into local talent and promote synergies with stakeholders in the state, it further said.



Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO, Koo, said, “Language-based social media is the need of the hour, especially in a multi-lingual country like India. Being neutral and independent, Koo is the platform-of-choice for Indians. We are truly honored and privileged to collaborate with the Government of Telangana to further our cause of empowering voices with digital freedom of expression. The Development Center in Hyderabad will be a key enabler in this mission.”

With Hyderabad being an IT hub, boasting access to a robust technology ecosystem and a large pool of IT talent, Koo envisions its presence in the region to grow in a significant manner. The home-grown social media platform is available in 10 Indian languages.

