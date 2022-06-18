Korean engineer builds gravestone worth Rs 25,000 in memory of Internet Explorer

After almost 27 years, Microsoft's Internet Explorer bid a tearful adieu to the world of the internet. Microsoft has now urged its users to opt for Microsoft Edge for a faster and more secure internet. Although the Explorer was long defeated by its competitors including the Crome, Mozilla FireFox and even Opera, it will forever remain etched in the memories of users from the 90s and the early 2000s. One such user, who probably got too carried away by Explorer's demise, decided to build a gravestone to commemorate the death of Internet Explorer.

In a fitting tribute to the Internet Explorer, an engineer from South Korea, Jung Ki-young spent around $300 (Rs 25,000 approx) on a gravestone. The gravestone carried an epitaph, which read, "He was a good tool to download other browsers." Well, he isn't quite wrong here. Over the years, Explorer was primarily used by people to download better and faster browsers like Crome or Firefox. Explorer came pre-loaded in all the Windows devices so the users saw it as the only tool that would help them in getting other browsers to their systems.

The gravestone was showcased at a cafe run by his brother in the southern city of Gyeongju, South Korea. The picture of the gravestone went viral on the Internet soon after it was created.

Talking about the explorer, Jung told Reuters that he has mixed feelings about the now defunct Microsoft Explorer. "It was a pain in the ass, but I would call it a love-hate relationship because Explorer itself once dominated an era," he told Reuters. Jung further said that he wanted to make people laugh with the gravestone but was surprised to see how the picture went viral.

"That's another reason for me to thank the Explorer, it has now allowed me to make a world-class joke. I regret that it's gone, but won't miss it. So its retirement, to me, is a good death," he added.

On June 15, Microsoft, in a blog post announced the retirement of Internet Explorer and also encouraged people to switch to the Edge browser for a better experience than IE. "Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications."