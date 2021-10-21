Krafton and iQoo announce Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament with Rs 1 crore prize money

Smartphone brand iQoo and Krafton have come together to announce their first Battlegrounds Mobile India Series tournament. iQoo will be the title sponsor for the tournament, which will see "close to 100,000 registered teams". Both companies have announced prize money of Rs 1 crore prize pool. Krafton announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series tournament with a prize pool of Rs 1 crore back in July and this announcement is about iQoo joining the company now for the tournament.

There are going to be five stages in the tournament and in each round, players will be eliminated. There will be in-game qualifiers during the tournament and players will need to participate to reach the first round. Only 1,024 teams will be eligible to go forward to this round. After reaching the first round, players will complete daily missions and play qualifiers to reach the next round.

Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament is one of the many commitments that the South Korean company, Krafton, made last year when it announced the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. It said it will invest $100 million (roughly Rs 748.5 crore) in India in various ways, one of which is to boost esports through tournaments like that. With partnerships, such as this one with iQoo, Krafton is trying to cement its position as a popular gaming company in India.

"As pioneers of online gaming in India, our endeavour is to bring unique and interesting tournaments for the gaming community here in the country. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES is a one of its kind gaming tournament which will help gaming enthusiasts channelize their gaming skills and harness their talent. We are committed to providing a seamless gaming experience to our users and this partnership with iQOO will help us strengthen our mission," said Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, Head of India Division of Krafton.

iQoo recently launched its Z5 smartphone in India and it wants to promote gaming through this tournament. "With this partnership, we aim to contribute to the growing mobile gaming industry in the country and further strengthen iQOO's footprint amongst the existing as well as potential gaming enthusiasts," said Gagan Arora, Chief Marketing Officer at iQoo.