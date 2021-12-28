Krafton banned around 60,000 Battlegrounds Mobile India players for cheating last week

The developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Krafton, has yet again banned nearly 60,000 accounts permanently over last week. Rogue players can't just create new accounts to continue ruining your matches, they have to buy a new phone or tablet.

In a post, the South Korean firm said, "Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment."

Hacking and cheating have become a serious problem in popular video games like Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG. Thousands of accounts are banned almost every week. According to Krafton, 99,583 accounts were permanently banned between December 13 and December 19.

Several accounts were also banned between October 1 and November 10. Nearly 2,519,692 accounts were banned during that time.

Battlegrounds Mobile India usually bans players accounts if they are using an unofficial or modified version of the game, or have illegal auxiliary programs which help them cheat, according to a report.

The new policy will make it difficult for players to cheat without getting their devices banned. Krafton has been very particular about the malicious activities going on in the game and has worked on it quite seriously.

Krafton said, "If the use of illegal programs is detected with a mobile device by the newly applied security logic, the device will be permanently banned from using BGMI."

For now, how they will enforce this banning is unknown, but as per expectations, they could be using the IP address or device ID. Krafton seems to be serious about making the gaming experience a good one, and just recently it announced that it banned almost 99000 accounts in just six days.

Gamers have been regularly complaining of in-game cheating on Krafton's social media channels. The game developer stated that they have cleaned out most of the cheaters in the game, making BGMI a much more fun experience, and will continue to take whatever step is necessary to keep BGMI fair and fun.

The new device ban policy is in addition to a number of steps Krafton has taken to make BGMI free of cheaters. From next month onwards, the game will stop supporting transfers from PUBG Mobile, after December 31.