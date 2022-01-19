Krafton bans roughly 50,000 Battlegrounds Mobile India players for cheating

Battlegrounds Mobile India's developer Krafton has revealed that they have banned nearly 50,000 accounts in the week that ended on January 16.

Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI is a mobile game that has been made for Indian players exclusively. Gamers are facing a big problem in the game where hackers are ruining the gaming experience.

Earlier today, Krafton released a post titled Sanction Against Cheaters giving details about how the developer has banned 48,847 accounts permanently from the Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In the post, Krafton says, "Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment."

Krafton bans players if they have downloaded BGMI from an unofficial channel or have illegal auxiliary programs on their devices. Hackers in the game are a serious problem for every game developer. Krafton, developer of the famous battle royale game franchise facing the same issue with its mobile games.

They actively monitor the hackers and cheaters in the game. If they find anything suspicious they issue a ban plan for the account. In the last week from January 3 to January 9, Krafton banned over 70,000 accounts of Battlegrounds Mobile India players.

In related news, Battlegrounds Mobile India January update brought notable changes to the popular battle royale game. One of the biggest additions to the multiplayer title comes from Spider-Man: No Way Home, as part of publisher Krafton's first partnership with Sony Pictures.

As a part of the update, various new events are also being added to the game. Players will also get rating protection once per day for playing in the new mode. Battlegrounds Mobile India players can head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the latest version 1.8 January update of the game right now.