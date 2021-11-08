KYC missing, new proposal, bank account closed: Scammers try to lure Indians with urgent SMS

Alert! Ignore that message. If you have received messages from a private number claiming that your bank account will be shut or your phone number will be suspended if you don't update your KYC, you were probably one of the targets of a possible phishing attack.

A phishing attack happens when a message claiming to be from a legitimate source is sent to phish out your personal and financial information. The phishing messages can be sent via emails, phone calls, fraudulent, social media messages, advertisements and text messages.

Messages claiming to be from legitimate sources are often sent out to users with nefarious intentions. You may have received messages from private numbers claiming that your bank account will be shut and your phone number will be suspended if you do not update your KYC. Sometimes you can get messages like "Dear Customer, your Airtel number has been suspended to KYC please update your KYC immediately 10 min contact customer care number."

However, it is not the text that is harmful, it is the link that comes with the text that is capable of robbing you of your personal information, financial information including debit card credentials, OTP, passwords and more. Users don't realise that the links are fake because in almost all these cases the links are hidden. The scammers use link-shortening services like bit-ly to hide their links.

The first thing that most people fail to notice is that the mobile number they have received the text from does not belong to either a bank or a telecom service provider like Airtel, Vodafone or Jio. The messages are mostly sent from private numbers. The messages lack contact information and it is often full of grammatical and factual errors.

Many errors

For instance, here is a message claiming to be from SBI. The message reads, "Dear SBI user Your SBI YONO Account will be block today. Please click link update your PAN Card Number immediately."

Now, if you have an eye for detail, you would notice that the message not only has grammatical issues but also punctuation errors. The last line of the message does not even make sense. Then there is a link at the bottom that clearly has an URL that does not belong to SBI.

Talking about how users can combat such scams, cyber security expert, Rajshekhar Rajaharia told India Today Tech, "Online scammers have been using these tricks for years. But after the new TRAI guidelines, Sender's template should be approved through DLT. So online scammers are using SIM or mobile numbers to cheat people. Victims may call 155260 to complain. These numbers will be blacklisted after complaints."

However, despite the phishing messages being as impractical as they are, people do tend to take them seriously. Especially people who are not well-versed with English get jittery at the mere mention of the word "suspended" or "blocked". Their first instinct is to click on the link provided and save their account from shutting down.

But not all. Rajkumar, who runs a grocery shop in South Delhi, told India Today Tech, that he often receives such messages. The first time he received a message from a private number that claimed to be Airtel, he got scared that he would lose access to his account. Upon clicking on the link, he figured that things are not what they seem to be and called up Airtel customer service and cross-checked whether he really needs to submit any documents to save his account. He was told by the team that nothing was wrong with his account and that he had no need to submit any documents to save his number from getting suspended.

What Jio or Airtel are doing

The source close to Jio said that the telecom companies do a lot of things to curb the spread of phishing messages. They take legal actions against groups of people involved, get a fact check done by various publications through which they deliver the messages of the company to the customers. The telecom operators also take the help of the industry body COAI since it's an industry issue of all operators.

Airtel, meanwhile, often sends emails to consumers telling of the risk from phishing messages. In one of the emails signed by Airtel CEO Gopal Vital, the company urges the subscribers to be wary of the online scammers masquerading as the telecom company.

The email notes: "The fraudster calls the customer claiming to be from a bank (or) financial institution and asks for account details or an OTP to unblock (or) renew the existing bank account. The details are then used to withdraw money from the customer's bank account. To safeguard your account, never share any financial or personal information like your customer ID, your MPIN, your OTP etc over the phone, SMS or email."



