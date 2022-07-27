Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian urge Instagram to stop copying TikTok, company responds

Instagram is facing massive heat, not just from regular users, but global celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Both were endorsing a petition on Change.org by a photographer and influencer, Tati Bruening, who wants the app to go back to its roots of photo sharing and not become like TikTok. Lately, Instagram has been pushing updates to help users make and upload videos on the platform efficiently. The updates are also designed to make Instagram friendlier than TikTok, which is giving stiff competition to not just this platform but its sister, Facebook.

Following Jenner and Kardashian's endorsement, who have over 300 million Instagram followers each, the company head Adam Mosseri published a post to offer some clarification. In a Reel, Mosseri says that some users are unhappy with Instagram's latest full-screen posts and videos, adding that the company is still testing these changes with a small percentage of users. However, he warns that the transition of Instagram from a photo-sharing platform to a video-centric platform is inevitable as users now want to see and post more video content.

The 'Make Instagram Instagram Again' petition criticises Instagram's algorithm, which makes the platform seemingly unfriendly for creators. To this, Mosseri notes that the company is committed to showing people more content through recommended posts. He also clarified that recommended posts need improvement as some users still get suggestions from accounts they don't want to follow. He further said that the company would not downgrade photos on the platform, but it has to lean towards the latest changes.

This is not the first time that the Kardashians (or Jenner) have expressed unhappiness with social media platforms. In 2018, Jenner spoke about Snapchat's major redesign, which did not make her happy. Vox had pointed out that Snapchat's stocks plummeted, not just after Jenner's comments, but due to a similar petition by users on Change.org. The company was forced to roll back some changes. In Instagram's case, its transition to a more video-centric platform (read: TikTok) seems inevitable.