Laid off Google Indian employee says it feels like a breakup, reveals he was fired over email

Google has fired thousands of employees, which has left many people disheartened and stressed about finding a new job at a time when most the tech companies are eliminating workers in the name of saving costs. A Mumbai-based man, who also got laid off by Google, says that the move feels like a break-up and that the company would have chosen a better way to layoff employees.

Priyang Davey, who was a Creative lead for APAC GTM Creative Works at Google, was fired over an email. He is disappointed by the fact that the tech giant didn't even discuss the layoff with employees and simply chose to fire random people via email.

"It's like a breakup. Sure, it kinda sucks, but you will choose your next partner who is wise enough to not break up with you over a text (or an email)," he wrote on LinkedIn. Davey also asserted that he stole something valuable from the company and he will never get sued for it.

"Before leaving Google I stole something valuable that I can't be sued for - learnings. I got to learn digital advertising from the internet's source code, ad products that very few use correctly in APAC, work with the best agencies and brands across the region, explore the depths of AI/ML, and form relationships with pretty cool people."

Another Indian-American Google employee received a similar layoff email at 2:00AM, but he ignored it assuming that this could be spam. Vishal Arora, who was the head of engineering for Google's office in California, was later pretty shocked to find out that he was one of the 12,000 employees who were fired by Google. He wrote his first post on LinkedIn, expressing disappointment and how stressful it is to find a new job even after delivering the results.

Arora first saw the layoff email on his personal Gmail account with the subject, "Notice regarding your employment," which he ignored after assuming that this was spam. He was preparing for a meeting that he had to attend at 7:00AM in the morning, but when he tried to check his corporate calendar on the phone, Arora discovered that he was locked out of the system. He also highlighted that it is important for employees to keep transparency with higher management in terms of what contributions they are making and their roles.