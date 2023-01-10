Laid off Indian employees on H1B visa in the United states still struggling to find a job

In 2022, employees working for tech companies were majorly impacted by layoffs. Some of the biggest layoffs that took place were at Twitter and Meta. Together, the two biggest tech companies laid off thousands of employees, many of which were Indians living in the United States with H1B visa. At the time of announcing layoffs, Meta head Mark Zukerberg extended immigration support to foreign employees, but no such support was offered by Elon Musk-headed Twitter.

It has been a few months now and a new year, but laid off employees are still struggling to find new jobs given the macroeconomic conditions globally. Many have taken to the social media platform LinkedIn to find job prospects, but given the situation in the tech industry and the recession, impacted employees are having difficulties finding new jobs.

Many impacted Meta, Twitter, and other employees are seen sharing their stories on LinkedIn expecting to get a job opportunity. The H1B visa holders are under the most stress because they have a limited time of 60 days to find new jobs. For the unaware, if an H1B visa holder is terminated, they will have 60 days to find new jobs, and failing to do so the person will need to move back to their home country.

Impacted employees over the last few months have taken to LinkedIn to look for jobs. One of them is Neeraj Deshpande, who was a software engineer with Meta, who was laid off by Zuckerberg alongside 11,000 employees. "My heart goes out to everyone affected by these layoffs. It has been a tremendous journey with amazing set of highly talented individuals. Being on H1B visa, I am now actively looking for any software engineering opportunities ASAP," he wrote on LinkedIn after getting laid off.

Another employee laid off by Meta, Raju Kadam, who was working as a senior technical program manager at the firm, also shared that he was on an H1B visa and looking for a job immediately. "I am on H1-B visa and my clock to leave USA has started today. I am reaching out to all Metamates, connections, LinkedIn community to help me find a job in otherwise I have to leave USA with my kids. I have been in USA for 16 years and have seen 2008, 2015 (oil), 2020 downturns but never lost my job. My 2 sons (Arjun - superman, Yash -Chicken) are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted. I will do whatever in my power to give them best opportunity to succeed in USA. Hence, I need a new job in USA ASAP (sic)," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Well, these are just two examples. There are many more impacted Meta, Twitter, Amazon, and other employees who have taken to LinkedIn to find jobs. Now, considering the economic situation right now, getting a job in a tech company is really hard. Most of the big tech companies have paused hiring for the next few months and are in the process of job cuts. Amazon and Google recently announced pausing hiring.

Now, while the impacted techies find it difficult to get a job, Musk's Twitter also isn't paying them promised severance pay. This is making it even more difficult for impacted employees to survive in a foreign land. Some former Twitter employees have received severance pay mail but they aren't satisfied with the pay. Some have taken to Twitter to share that the severance that Musk is paying is much lower than what was initially promised.

It is said that 2022 was just the start of layoffs. Many more layoffs are expected to come this year, reports suggest. In 2023, two of the biggest tech companies, Amazon and Google, are said to fire thousands of employees. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has already confirmed layoffs and said that over 18000 employees will be fired in the days to come. He also confirmed offering severance pay, health, and other benefits to impacted employees. On the other hand, Google is currently said to evaluate employee performance and said to carry out layoff process depending on the performance results. It is said that employees who score the least in the new performance evaluation system set up by Google will be impacted by the upcoming layoffs.