Laid off Zoom employees are shocked and angry after company fired 15 per cent workforce

Following Google, Amazon, Twitter, Meta and many other tech companies, Zoom announced layoffs. Earlier this week, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan confirmed to fire 15 per cent of its workforce, which is around 1300 employees. Affected Zoom employees, however, feel that the company has betrayed them. The sudden layoffs have left them confused as well.

One of the impacted employees is Christy Flis, who served as the head of Global Education at Zoom until this week. Flis took to LinkedIn and poured her heart out on how she was feeling after leaving the job she was a part of for 8 long years. "It is with utter disbelief and shock that I was included in today's Zoom's layoffs - as I was just approaching 8-years in 10-days...I can't even believe I'm writing this or that this is really happening," Flis wrote in her LinkedIn post.

Another impacted employee, Rhonda Hughes, who worked for the company for nearly 3 years also expressed disappointment on Linked. Hughes wrote, "Sadly, I've just learned I've been impacted by the Zoom layoffs. I'm shocked, sad, angry, and a whole mix of emotions jumbled together." Meanwhile, Kyle Brown – who worked as a software engineer at Zoom and now impacted with the layoffs -- said that he had been laid off while on paternity leave.

In an email to employees, Yuan wrote, "As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions we take today…To that end, I am reducing my salary for the coming fiscal year by 98 per cent and foregoing my FY23 corporate bonus. Members of my executive leadership team will reduce their base salaries by 20 per cent for the coming fiscal year while also forfeiting their FY23 corporate bonuses."

The Zoom CEO also revealed details of severance and other benefits that impacted employees will be getting. Affected Zoom employees will get -- up to 16 weeks' salary and healthcare coverage, payment of your earned FY'23 annual bonus based on company performance, RSU and stock option vesting for 6 months for US employees and through August 9, 2023 for non-US employees, and Outplacement services that include 1:1 coaching, workshops, networking groups, and more. These benefits are given to employees working out of the United States. "Support for Zoomies outside the U.S. will be similar and will take into account local laws," Yuan mentioned in the same blog post.