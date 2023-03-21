Language learning app Duolingo working on new music teaching app

Popular language learning app, Duolingo is now working on teaching music as the company's LinkedIn page posted jobs for the same on Monday.

Duolingo is based in Pittsburgh US-based company that currently has a small team and is now foraying into the music department. The job posting on the company's career and LinkedIn page is an “expert in music education who combines both theoretical knowledge of relevant learning science research and hands-on teaching experience.”

The post also said, "Duolingo is venturing into teaching music! Our strengths lie in building educational apps that are grounded in learning science and keep learners motivated — come join us to help build a new Duolingo music app that promotes learning and is fun to use!"

However, this may not be part of the same app. Earlier, the company launched a different app when it expanded to teaching Mathematics in 2022 with Duolingo Maths, this too, might be a different app.

The math app is free and similar to language learning; both require methodical thinking and the ability to apply functions to get answers.

Meanwhile, Duolingo more than doubled its paid subscriber base last year, according to its last quarterly update. It now has about 500 million users. The company's total revenue also nearly doubled to $369.5 million for 2022.

It was founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker and has since grown to become one of the most popular language-learning apps in the world.

The company has been expanding its base recently. Like, The Duolingo English Test, which spun out from a hackathon project in 2014, is an online certification exam that tests language proficiency. Duolingo ABC was also launched by the company during the pandemic. It is a free app focused on English literacy for kids ages 3 to 6.