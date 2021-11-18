Laptop sales in India are at all time high as HP, Dell, Lenovo and others see record shipments in Q3

Personal computer shipments have seen strong growth in the past quarter, from July to September, in India. The overall units shipped within the three months were recorded to be 4.5 million, marking a 30 per cent year-on-year growth. With this, the bygone quarter was India's biggest-ever single quarter for PC shipments.

The numbers have been shared in a new report by International Data Corporation (IDC). As per the report, this was the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in PC shipments in India. This growth in PC shipments was mostly propelled by the top players in the industry, including the likes of HP, Dell, Lenovo and others.

HP topped the group, with a total market share of 28.5 per cent. It shipped around 1.3 million PC units in the country between July and September, registering a 31.4 per cent year-on-year growth. The company led both the commercial and consumer PC segments.

Dell Technologies retained its second position with over 23.8 per cent share in the overall PC category. This was the company's first quarter in India with over a million shipments. With an impressive year-on-year growth of around 45 per cent, it overtook Lenovo in the consumer segment to take second place in quarter 3.

Lenovo maintained the third position with an overall share of 18.6 per cent in Q3, 2021. Its shipments grew by 11.5 per cent as compared to last year, reaching a total of 8.3 lakh units within the three months. Acer also remained at the fourth position with an 8.6 per cent market share. It registered a 16.7 per cent growth in shipments from last year, reaching a record high of about 3.8 lakh units within the quarter.

Asus ranked fifth on the list, with a market share of 8.5 per cent in Q3, 2021. It shipped over 300 thousand PCs for the first time in the country, registering a mighty impressive 46.7 per cent year-on-year growth.

Other than these top 5 firms, a 12 per cent market share belonged to all other players in the PC market, including the likes of Apple. A total of around 5.3 lakh units were shipped by all other PC firms in India within the quarter, with an almost 34 per cent year-on-year growth.

The growth in PC shipments continued in the quarter despite ongoing supply and logistical challenges. Among the overall PC shipments, Notebooks dominated the category with more than 80 per cent share. Desktop computers accounted for 16.5 per cent while only 2 per cent of PCs were workstations.