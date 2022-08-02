Larsen & Toubro Infotech to train over 12,000 employees on Microsoft tech

Global technology consultant Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Tuesday announced that it plans to train more than 12,000 employees on various Microsoft technologies by 2024. As a part of this multi-year collaboration, LTI has launched a dedicated Microsoft business unit that develops and offers end-to-end digital transformation solutions.

The company announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to focus on developing high-value cloud solutions for enterprises. "The main objective of this effort is to enable skill development of LTI employees that are a part of Microsoft unit and enhance their competencies across technologies like cloud, data, IoT and security," the company stated.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said, “LTI has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft as a strategic partner, service provider, and customer. Our reaffirmed partnership with Microsoft will enable us to innovate and offer 170+ distinct services to our joint customers. Additionally, we will also focus on training and upskilling of our talent pool that is a part of the dedicated Microsoft business unit, to empower them to meet changing business and market requirements.”

Siddharth Bohra, Chief Business Officer & Head of Cloud Business Unit, LTI, said, “As part of this collaboration, LTI and Microsoft will jointly innovate, develop, and sell solutions to assist enterprises in acceleration of their digital transformation journeys.”

Julie Sanford, Vice President, Partner GTM, Programs & Experiences, Microsoft, said, “Through their new Microsoft Business Unit, LTI will be able to help customers implement cloud strategies and drive business transformation across industries and geographies,” said. “We look forward to working with LTI as they build new capabilities and deliver innovative solutions on the Microsoft Cloud.”

Shares of LTI on Tuesday were trading 1.24 per cent lower at Rs 4,709.45 apiece on BSE during noon deals.