LastPass password manager gets hacked once again, here’s what you should know

The popular encrypted password manager LastPass is in trouble once again. LastPass CEO Karim Toubba has confirmed that its systems were compromised for the second time this year. Toubba said that the company is investigating the security breach incident. For the unaware, LastPass is a freemium password manager that stores encrypted passwords online.

This is the second time that LastPass suffered a security breach. The first breach was reported back in August, when hackers could access the company's internal system and customer's personal data.

Speaking about the recent incident, LastPass CEO said that an unauthorised party, using information obtained during the August breach, was able to gain access to certain elements of "our customers' information". "We immediately launched an investigation, engaged Mandiant, a leading security firm, and alerted law enforcement," CEO Toubba said in an official statement.

Toubba, though, assured that customers' passwords are safe. "Our customers' passwords remain safely encrypted due to LastPass's Zero Knowledge architecture," he said in a statement.

"We are working diligently to understand the scope of the incident and identify what specific information has been accessed. In the meantime, we can confirm that LastPass products and services remain fully functional," Toubba said.

LastPass CEO explained that the company detected unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage service, shared by both LastPass and its affiliate GoTo. He said that the company is deploying enhanced security measures and monitoring capabilities across its infrastructure in order to help detect and prevent further threat actor activity.

The company also said that it does not have any access to the master passwords of its customers' vaults. "Without the master password, it is not possible for anyone other than the owner of a vault to decrypt vault data as part of our Zero Knowledge security model," the official statement from the company noted.

What should users do? The most important thing to keep in mind is to set up a very strong, unique password as the Master Password. Now that's because if anyone gets hold of the master password, then all your credentials and personal details will be leaked and that's surely not something that anyone wants, right?