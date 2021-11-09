Lava Agni 5G India launch today: Expected price, specifications and how to watch livestream

Lava is all set to unveil a new smartphone in the Indian market. The company will launch the Lava Agni 5G, Lava's first 5G-enabled company in India today.Lava Agni 5G features a stunning curved design at the rear with a triple camera setup on the rear. Lava has already listed the specifications of the soon-to-be-launched smartphone on its website. The smartphone will feature a 90Hz panel, MediaTek Dimenisty 810 SoC, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 5000mAh battery.

Lava Agni 5G launch event: how to watch live stream online?

Lava will be launching the Lava Agni 5G in India today at 12 pm. The launch event will be live-streamed through the company's YouTube channel. The link to the event is attached below.

Lava Agni 5G mobile price in India

Lava has not revealed the price of the device ahead of the launch. However, a leaked listing revealed the price of the device which is said to be around Rs 19,999. The smartphone would be offered in multiple colour options.

Lava Agni 5G mobile specifications

Lava Agni 5G is expected to come with an FHD+ LCD panel and may get a 90Hz panel. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Dimensity 810 chipset, which also powers the Redmi Note 11. The Dimensity 810 octa-core chipset is based on a 6nm manufacturing process and clocked at 2.4GHz. The smartphone could get up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The renders show that the Lava Agni 5G features a triple camera or a quad setup on the rear. The reports reveal that smartphones may feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The details about other sensors were not revealed by the company.

In terms of battery, the smartphone could house a 5000mAh battery. The Lava Agni will run on Android 11 out of the box and come with 5G connectivity.



