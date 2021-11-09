Lava Agni 5G launched: Key specifications, features, and India price

Lava has unveiled its first 5G smartphone, the Lava Agni 5G, in India. The smartphone was unveiled at a virtual event. The Lava Agni 5G has been priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, users can avail the Lava Agni 5G at a special price of Rs 17,999 for a limited period. Interested buyers can pre-order the phone starting today.

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Lava has used a MediaTek Dimesity 810 chipset on the Lava Agni 5G. The smartphone sports a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. A 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging powers this device. Here are the complete details of the Lava Agni 5G with the price included.

Lava Agni 5G: Key specifications and features

Dimensions and weight: The Lava Agni 5G measures 168.8x76.8x9.1 mm and weighs 204 grams.

Display: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. A layer of Gorilla Glass 3 protects it.

Processor: The Lava Agni 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimesity 810 SoC. It has two cortex A-76 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and another six Cortex A55 cores running at 2GHz.

RAM: The Lava Agni 5G comes with 8 GB RAM.

Storage: The Lava Agni 5G is offered with 128GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB via micro-SD.

Rear camera: The Lava Agni 5G sports a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera with a 6P lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Video recording on the Lava Agni 5G maxes out at 1080p. In addition, the Lava Agni 5G comes with multiple camera models, including Ultra HD Mode, Super Night Shot, GIF Mode, Pro Mode, HDR Mode and more.

Front camera: On the front, there's a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Battery: The Lava Agni 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The brand claims up to 50 hours of phone calls on this device.

Software: The Lava Agni 5G runs Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity and security: The smartphone comes with Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, WiFi, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It gets a total of five 5G bands. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Colours: The Lava Agni 5G is made available in Fiery Blue colour.

Lava Agni 5G India price

Lava's first 5G smartphone has been unveiled at a starting price of 19,999. However, you can get it for Rs 17,999 by paying a pre-order amount of Rs 500. The Lava Agni 5G is up for pre-orders on Lava's official website. The pre-order window for Lava Agni 5G is currently live and will run until November 17. It will be available across retail outlets, Amazon and Flipkart starting November 18.