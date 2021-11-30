Lava Agni 5G review in 5 points: Is this Rs 19,999 phone worth buying?

Lava, one of the popular Indian smartphone brands, entered the 5G club with its latest smartphone called Agni. Lava Agni is an ambitious phone for the company because, apart from being its first 5G-ready phone, it is also its most expensive yet. Lava has been associated with entry-level smartphones mostly, so it would take a lot more than just 5G for Lava to convince customers who placed their trust in Chinese brands a long time back.

Lava Agni 5G is a mid-range phone that costs Rs 19,999. It has a 6.78-inch display, a 5000mAh battery, a 64-megapixel quad-camera system on the back, and Android 11 software - all of which make for a good smartphone, at least on paper. However, after spending a good deal of time with the Lava Agni 5G, I found out that everything is not so simple and that this phone will suit you if you have only some specific needs. I wrote about my experience with the Lava Agni in a review recently, but since it is long-form, here is the synopsis of the review in five points:

Point 1: Lava Agni 5G has a gradient finish on the back with a polycarbonate body. I liked the design but it does not stand out because this design has been in the trend for a long time. The build quality is solid, so I think you will be able to use the phone without worrying much about breaking it. Anyway, a protective case is always recommended. The phone is tall, so people with small hands may have to make more efforts to reach the buttons or the top of the screen to swipe the notification drawer.

Point 2: The 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display on Lava Agni is very big, so you will like it mostly if your needs mostly include watching movies or playing games. The display gets adequately bright when you are using it on a bright day. But while everything is good, the lack of true HD streaming on apps such as Netflix is what somewhat defies the selling point of the phone as an entertainment device. The phone also lacks stereo speakers, but the one on the bottom is pretty loud.

Point 3: Powering the Lava Agni is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which is one of the best mid-range 5G processors. That means the smartphone is capable of handling several apps at once. Multitasking on the phone is easy because most apps stay in the background while you work on a different one. The 8GB RAM has a major role to play here, as well. Sometimes, however, there are some inconsistencies when playing high-end games, such as PUBG: New State.

Point 4: The 64-megapixel camera system of the Lava Agni is average at best. That does not mean that it is bad. Photos clicked in broad daylight turn out detailed and sharp, even though some amount of artificial colours creep into them. But, clicking photos indoors brings out smoothness in photos, while low light photos are mostly useless. Unless you use the night mode, which does help improve the photo quality. The ultra-wide camera clicks average photos with fewer details, while macro and depth-sensing cameras just do their jobs, too. The selfie camera is decent but the focus is mostly off in the resulting photos.

Point 5: Lava Agni has a 5000mAh battery and it lasts for more than a day if you are using the phone typically. That means some hours of watching movies, some time spent on gaming, some time on clicking photos, and some on using apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram. When you run out of juice on the Lava Agni, the 30W fast charging technology helps fill it in around 1.5 hours, which is not bad.

Lava Agni review verdict

Lava's first 5G phone, Agni, is a good attempt, but it is not the perfect phone for its price of Rs 19,999. It has to get a few things right before I can pass it off as a winner. Those things are the lack of true HD streaming on Netflix, inconsistent cameras, and thresholds for gaming performance mostly. If you are concerned about these issues at all, Lava Agni is the phone that you can consider, though you have better options on the market for around this price or even less.