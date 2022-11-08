Lava Blaze 5G, India's most affordable 5G phone launched under Rs 10,000

Lava has launched a new 5G-enabled smartphone in India for the masses. Priced at just Rs 9,999, the newly launched Lava Blaze 5G is one of the most affordable 5G devices in the country. Since it is designed for entry-level users who want to enjoy fast internet speeds, the smartphone comes with modest specifications. Key features of the Lava Blaze 5G include 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6.51-inch HD+ display. The Lava Blaze 5G was first showcased by Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, at the India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) in October.

Lava Blaze 5G price in India

Lava says the Lava Blaze 5G carries an introductory price of Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model, though the MRP remains unclear. The company has also not clarified how long this introductory price is applicable.

The phone comes in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options, and its sale in India will begin via Amazon. The exact sale date of the Lava Blaze 5G has not been announced yet.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G looks quite similar to the Lava Blaze Pro with a flat edge design and waterdrop-notch display. However, its rear camera module looks slightly different since one of the camera sensors is housed inside a square cutout.

Being a budget smartphone, the Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

The smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and it runs on Android 12 out of the box. The phone draws power from MediaTek's Dimensity 700 and there's support for 3GB virtual RAM that utilises idle storage to increase RAM capacity.

The Lava Blaze 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, accompanied by two more sensors. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. Even though the display supports HD+ resolution, the company claims that the main camera can record 2K videos. Additionally, the camera app comes bundled with modes like Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, Macro, AI, Pro, UHD, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF, Timelapse, and QR Scanner.

Other key features of the Lava Blaze 5G include 5G, a 5000mAh battery, and USB-C OTG support. The Blaze 5G supports 8 5G bands, including n77 and n78 bands.