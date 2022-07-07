Lava Blaze launched in India with triple-camera setup, glass back finish

Lava Blaze has been launched in India as a new budget smartphone under Rs 10,000. The new Lava smartphone comes with a glass finish on the back and also sports a triple-camera setup. It competes against the likes of the Poco C31, Realme C30, Moto E32s, Infinix Hot 12 Play, etc.

Lava Blaze specifications

The Lava Blaze sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone sports a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. There is a standard 60Hz refresh rate display.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio A22. The chipset is an entry-level SoC, which is fairly old. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The phone also sports a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 13MP main camera sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor and a VGA sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera inside the waterdrop notch.

The phone runs Android 12 out of the box. It has a USB Type-C port for charging the 5000 mAh battery. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is expected from all smartphones under Rs 10,000.

Lava Blaze price in India

Lava has launched the Blaze in India in a single storage configuration. The budget smartphone comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 9,699. However, a special offer has been announced, which brings the price down to Rs 8,699.

On top of the offer price, customers with Citi or Bank of Baroda cards can get a 10 per cent discount on Flipkart. The device is currently available for pre-order in India and will go on sale starting July 15.