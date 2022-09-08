Lava Blaze Pro launching this month, to come with 50MP triple rear cameras

Homegrown smartphone Lava has announced to unveil a brand new smartphone later this month. The company is calling it Lava Blaze Pro, which is said to be the direct successor to the Lava Blaze that launched in India just a few months ago. While we do not have the date yet, media reports have revealed some of the key specifications that are to be seen in the Lava Blaze Pro.

The Blaze Pro is tipped to come packed with a 50-megapixel triple camera setup with 6X zoom on the rear panel. Reports also suggest that the Lava Blaze Pro will offer a side fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery unit that will offer a long-lasting battery life, and a 6.5-inch HD+ notched display.

While we do not have any clarity on the launch date, the company has shared some official teasers where it claims that the Lava Blaze Pro will offer "premium build quality and quality performance". As far as the overall design is concerned, the Lava Blaze Pro looks quite different from Android smartphones in the price segment right now.

The official teaser shows the phone with a triple rear camera system coupled with an LED flash. It also shows the phone in four colour options green, yellow, blue, and off-white. The official names of the colour option are not known yet. Another teaser shows the phone with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that will help unlock the screen.

Now, since the Lava Blaze Pro is said to go official later this month, we can expect the manufacturer to reveal some specific details in the weeks to come.

The smartphone will succeed the existing Lava Blaze that arrived in July with a starting price of Rs 8699 (for the base 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model). The upcoming model is likely to be priced slightly on the higher side, but we do not have official details yet.