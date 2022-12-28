Layoffs 2023: Google employees worried as company sets system to identify low performers

The year 2022 has been a tough one for tech companies and people who work for Big Tech firms like Twitter, Meta, and Amazon, among many others. It appears that 2023 will be no different. Going by reports, Google and Amazon are set to lay off thousands of employees in the coming year. In fact, Google will soon start evaluating employees with the help of its newly developed performance rating system called Google Reviews and Development (GRAD).

As per reports circulating on the internet, Google will start evaluating employee performance with the help of the new GRAD system soon. The performance management system is said to help managers identify low performers in the team, which eventually is expected to help Google in its upcoming layoff process. Some past reports suggest that the tech giant will fire nearly 10,000 employees in the upcoming months. Employees who score low in the performance management system will be at higher risk of getting laid off.

According to one of the latest reports coming from CNBC, citing internal communications, the performance rating system is in place and the review process is said to go live next year, possibly in the first half of the year itself. Under the new system, Google is expecting nearly 6 per cent of full-time employees to score low, which also means that these employees are at higher risk of losing their job at Google. The report highlights that the review system will make it harder for employees to achieve higher scores. Google estimates that around 22 per cent of employees will be rated within one of the two highest categories.

In another past report from The Information, "under the new system, managers have been asked to categorize 6 per cent of employees, or roughly 10,000 people, as low performers in terms of their impact for the business." Meanwhile, it is said that Google employees are complaining about procedural and technical issues with GRAD and believe that it may not rate employees accurately.

CEO of Alphabet and Google Sundar Pichai has been warning employees to be more productive than ever before since the beginning of 2022. In a recently held all-hands meeting. Pichai said, "it's really tough to predict the future, so, unfortunately, I can't honestly sit here and make forward-looking commitments." "To make important decisions, be disciplined, prioritise where we can, rationalise where we can, so that we are set up to better weather the storm, regardless of what's ahead," Pichai said.

Two of the biggest layoffs of the year 2022 happened at Elon Musk's Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. Both Musk and Zuckerberg have fired thousands of employees in the last few months and many of them are Indians working in the United States holding the H1B Visa. While Meta announced offering immigration help to affected employees, Musk didn't announce any such benefits.